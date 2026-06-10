Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Bar Harbor Music Festival.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND REGION—Voters from the Mount Desert Island region joined those from across Maine to nominate candidates for multiple races for their perspective parties, June 9.

Some of the primaries had clear victors such as the Democratic Senate race, where Graham Platner cleanly defeated David Costello and Gov. Janet Mills. Mills had stopped campaigning this spring.

Some of the contests, however, were not decided and will instead head to ranked choice voting.

The Democratic race for governor was one of those heading for a ranked-choice count since there was no clear majority winner. Five candidates had a close spread: Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, former House Speaker Hannah Pingree, former Maine public health chief Nirav Shah, and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows at 20.8%. As of press time, Shah had approximately 26.4% of the votes. Pingree was at 23.4% with Jackson and Bellows at 21.2% and 20.8% respectively.

Similarly, the race was too close to call as well for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District where state Sen. Joe Baldacci (30.5%), State Auditor Matt Dunlap (30.1%) and Jordan Wood (28.6%) failed to get a clear majority.

For the Republican primary for the governor’s race, Bobby Charles (37.1%) has a strong lead over Jonathan Bush (20.5%) and Benjamin Midgley (20.3%), but not over 50% of the total votes.

The Mount Desert region didn’t have any contested races for county seats or State legislature. Our story about Bar Harbor’s local races is here.

RANKED CHOICE VOTING AND HOW IT WORKS AND WHEN IT COMES INTO PLAY.

Bar Harbor Town Clerk Liz Graves wih calculations. Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

Back in 2016, Maine voters approved ranked-choice voting. This allows voters to “rank” the candidates for a position according to preference.

In this year’s primary race, that ranking occurred in multiple places including governor, U.S. Senate, and 2nd Congressional District (federal House of Representatives).

If a candidate received more than 50% of voters “first choice” nods, then that candidate just wins and moves on to the November election. Rank choice doesn’t come into play.

However, if none of the candidates in the primary receive more than 50% of those first-choice votes, rank choice occurs. The last place candidate is eliminated and the second choice of their ballots is redistributed. If there is still no majority, that system continues.

“In layman’s terms, if Candidate D finishes last of four candidates in the first round, the second place votes of the people who ranked Candidate D first are redistributed to their second place candidate. If Candidate A, B, or C has “over 50% at that time, the voting is over. If no one has 50%, the Candidate who is NOW in last place (maybe Candidate B for this example - it can change based on the redistribution of Candidate D’s votes) is removed from consideration and their second place votes are distributed to the remaining candidates. This goes on until someone reaches the 50% threshold,” Keri Hayes explained.

On election night, only the first-choice of voters is reported by town clerks. If rank-choice comes into play, then the Secretary of State office will count the ballots in Augusta after all the cities and towns send their ballots in.

Via State of Maine

“If I rank my candidates 1) Candidate A, 2) Candidate B, 3) Candidate C, 4) Candidate D, and Candidate A and B are eliminated, my third place vote for Candidate C can be distributed if it comes down to a final round between C and D. If there is a candidate that I really don’t want to see win, I can choose not to rank them so my vote is never given to that candidate. Once any choices I voted for are no longer an option, my ballot becomes ‘exhausted,’ ” Hayes explained.

BAR HARBOR

Via BDN

CRANBERRY ISLES

Results not available at press time.

FRENCHBORO

Via BDN

MOUNT DESERT

Via BDN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Via BDN

SWANS ISLAND

Via BDN

TREMONT

TRENTON

Via BDN

This images in this story that say “Via BDN” appear through a media partnership with the Bangor Daily News.

Correction and update: At 8:58 a.m. we’ve updated and clarified how rank choice works. At 11:19 a.m., we’ve added Keri Hayes’ quotes and an image because we think she did a cleaner, clearer job than we did. Many thanks to her and Daniel McKay for their help!

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