Maine is home to a wide variety of pollinators, including butterflies, moths, bees, birds, beetles, and flies. Without them, many wildflowers, shrubs, trees, fruits, and vegetables would not get pollinated, including Maine favorites like blueberries and apples.

Over the past few decades, many of Maine’s insect pollinators have experienced drastic population declines due to habitat loss, disease, pesticides, climate change, and competition from introduced species. They need your help - one backyard at a time.

3 Ways to be a Pollinator Habitat Hero:

Go Native. Plant for Pollinators.

Plant with a purpose by adding native plants into your ornamental garden, or creating a native plant garden just for pollinators. Even a small plot can make a big difference for conservation.

By choosing a wide variety of native plants that bloom in spring, summer, and fall, you’ll support pollinators in each stage of their lifecycle throughout the whole growing season.

Ready to get growing? Here are a few great resources to start choosing the perfect native plants for pollinators:

Be Mindful with Mowing.

Those aren’t weeds; that’s pollinator habitat! “Weedy” fields and roadsides are rich in pollinator favorites like clover, milkweed, goldenrod, thistle, lupine, and raspberries.

You don’t have to give up your lawn completely to replicate these wild spaces at home. Simply mow some areas while leaving others wild, mowing less frequently, and cutting at high heights to protect pollinator habitat.

Choose Conservation.

Supporting healthy populations of native wildlife like birds, bats, amphibians, and dragonflies is a natural way to reduce reliance on pesticides that can harm pollinators.

Herbicides kill many of the flowering plants that pollinators feed on, and insecticides can kill bees and other insect pollinators – either directly or by affecting their abilities to forage, reproduce, or care for their colonies. There are safer alternatives.

Thank you for helping pollinators!

As you work on your backyard pollinator projects this season, keep an eye out for the rusty patched bumble bee, the first bumble bee protected by the United States Endangered Species Act. It hasn’t been spotted in Maine since 2009 but we are optimistic it’s still out there. Learn how to distinguish rusty patched bumble bees from other Maine lookalikes and report potential observations: BEE on the Lookout

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