AUGUSTA—As our nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we hope you’ll join us in reflecting on the people, principles, and events that have shaped the United States over the past two and a half centuries.

This milestone offers a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our history, honor those who came before us, and participate in local and national celebrations throughout the year.

For patriotic resources, educational materials, events, and ways to get involved, we encourage you to visit:

We hope you and your family takes part in this historic celebration as we commemorate 250 years of American independence and look forward with optimism to our nation’s future.

Happy 250th Anniversary, America!

Beat the Heat and Enjoy July 4th Festivities

The state is filled with beautiful public beaches, state parks, lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and swimming holes, many of which are free or cost just a few dollars for parking or admission.

Here are just a few of the many options:

Ocean Beaches in Maine

These offer cool Atlantic water and refreshing sea breezes.

Freshwater Lakes

If you prefer warmer and fresh water versus the ocean:

Swimming Holes & Waterfalls

Perfect for adventurous summer days

Rivers to Float or Wade

Saco River – Rent a tube or kayak, or enjoy public access points.

Kennebec River – Many public shoreline parks for wading and picnics.

Presumpscot River – Several calm spots near Portland.

St. Croix River – Excellent swimming in eastern Maine.

Hidden Gems (Mostly Free)

Budget Tips

Many town beaches are completely free.

Maine State Parks typically charge only a modest day-use fee and often include restrooms, picnic tables, changing areas, and lifeguards.

If you plan to visit several state parks during the summer, a seasonal park pass can save money.

Go early in the morning or after 4 p.m. to avoid crowds and enjoy cooler temperatures.

Fourth of July Celebrations

There are many events planned around the state to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our nation. Check your local town website for specific happenings in your area. Here is just a sample of what is happening in Maine this weekend:

Augusta – July 4th Celebration – parade, Old Fort festivities, family fun at Mill Park with food trucks, live music, family games and activities, and fireworks

Bangor – Fourth of July events include road race, parade, live music and fireworks

Bar Harbor – July 4th Celebration – pancake b’fast, craft fair, parade, seafood festival, family activities, entertainment, music and fireworks

Bath – Bath Heritage Days – Four days of celebration with entertainment, concerts, family activities, parade, art in the park and firework

Brunswick – Family fun on the Town Mall

Camden – Music by the Sea – Fourth of July concert event

Eastport – 4th of July Festival

Freeport – July 4th Celebration (but no fireworks this year!)

Kennebunk – Fireworks show visible from all three beaches in Kennebunk

Lewiston/Auburn – 29th Annual Liberty Festival parade, music, car show, food, vendors, etc. and fireworks. In Auburn, dance party and aerial arts show

Naples – America’s Block Party – Parade down the causeway, hot dog eating contest and fireworks

Ogunquit – Fireworks at Ogunquit Beach

Old Orchard Beach – Fireworks Display

Portland - Free Independence Day Celebration with Maine Historical Society featuring live music, historical storytelling and landmark tours. In the evening, enjoy Portland Fourth of July Fireworks

Saco – Ferry Beach Summer Cookout – BBQ, live music, family games and activities, beach fun, and fireworks

Sanford – July 4 Festivities – July 3rd festival and fireworks at Number One Pond; July 4th parade on Main Street

Scarborough – Pine Point 4th of July Fun Run and Parade

South Portland – 4th of July Celebration at Bug Light Park – Food trucks, music, yard games and fireworks

Southwest Harbor – 4th of July Fireworks in the heart of the harbor

Thomaston – Independence Day Celebration – pancake b’fast, craft tent, car show, parade, live music, BBQ, activities and fireworks

Winthrop – Independence Day Fireworks July 3rd

York – Fourth of July fireworks at Short Sands Beach

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