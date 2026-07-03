We Celebrate Together!
Maine House Republicans Weekly Message
AUGUSTA—As our nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we hope you’ll join us in reflecting on the people, principles, and events that have shaped the United States over the past two and a half centuries.
This milestone offers a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our history, honor those who came before us, and participate in local and national celebrations throughout the year.
For patriotic resources, educational materials, events, and ways to get involved, we encourage you to visit:
America250 (Official U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission) – – the official bipartisan U.S. Semiquincentennial initiative. Official events, educational resources, volunteer opportunities, and ways to participate.
National Archives: America’s Founding Documents - home of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
Library of Congress: American History Collections - extensive collections on America’s founding and history
National Park Service: American Revolution and Historic Sites - Revolutionary War sites, historic parks, and educational resources
We hope you and your family takes part in this historic celebration as we commemorate 250 years of American independence and look forward with optimism to our nation’s future.
Happy 250th Anniversary, America!
Beat the Heat and Enjoy July 4th Festivities
The state is filled with beautiful public beaches, state parks, lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and swimming holes, many of which are free or cost just a few dollars for parking or admission.
Here are just a few of the many options:
Ocean Beaches in Maine
These offer cool Atlantic water and refreshing sea breezes.
Popham Beach State Park – Great for swimming, sandbars at low tide, and watching seals. Small state park entrance fee.
Reid State Park – Beautiful beaches, rocky headlands, tide pools, and picnic areas.
Crescent Beach State Park – Wide sandy beach close to Portland with facilities.
Scarborough Beach State Park – Often has some of the warmest ocean water in Maine.
Old Orchard Beach – Free beach access (parking may cost), lively pier, arcade, and restaurants.
Sand Beach – Spectacular scenery if you’re visiting Downeast (park entrance fee applies).
Freshwater Lakes
If you prefer warmer and fresh water versus the ocean:
Sebago Lake State Park – Large sandy beach with exceptionally clear water.
Rangeley Lake State Park – Mountain scenery with cool, refreshing water.
Mount Blue State Park (Webb Beach) – Excellent swimming plus hiking.
Echo Lake Beach – Warmer than the ocean and surrounded by mountains.
Damariscotta Lake State Park – one of mid-coast’s most popular day-use parks.
Swimming Holes & Waterfalls
Perfect for adventurous summer days
Step Falls Preserve – Natural granite slides and crystal-clear pools
Houston Brook Falls – Small waterfall with a popular swimming hole
Frenchman’s Hole – Deep pool beneath cliffs near the Sunday River
Moxie Falls – Swimming nearby after an easy hike
Smalls Falls – Several cascades and pools along the river
Coos Canyon – Natural rock pools
Rivers to Float or Wade
Saco River – Rent a tube or kayak, or enjoy public access points.
Kennebec River – Many public shoreline parks for wading and picnics.
Presumpscot River – Several calm spots near Portland.
St. Croix River – Excellent swimming in eastern Maine.
Hidden Gems (Mostly Free)
Dodge Point Preserve – Easy walk to a quiet tidal swimming beach.
Peacock Beach – Local favorite on Pleasant Pond.
Lake St. George State Park – Small, family-friendly lake.
Branch Lake Public Beach – Usually uncrowded.
Mousam Lake – Several public access points.
Budget Tips
Many town beaches are completely free.
Maine State Parks typically charge only a modest day-use fee and often include restrooms, picnic tables, changing areas, and lifeguards.
If you plan to visit several state parks during the summer, a seasonal park pass can save money.
Go early in the morning or after 4 p.m. to avoid crowds and enjoy cooler temperatures.
Fourth of July Celebrations
There are many events planned around the state to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our nation. Check your local town website for specific happenings in your area. Here is just a sample of what is happening in Maine this weekend:
Augusta – July 4th Celebration – parade, Old Fort festivities, family fun at Mill Park with food trucks, live music, family games and activities, and fireworks
Bangor – Fourth of July events include road race, parade, live music and fireworks
Bar Harbor – July 4th Celebration – pancake b’fast, craft fair, parade, seafood festival, family activities, entertainment, music and fireworks
Bath – Bath Heritage Days – Four days of celebration with entertainment, concerts, family activities, parade, art in the park and firework
Brunswick – Family fun on the Town Mall
Camden – Music by the Sea – Fourth of July concert event
Eastport – 4th of July Festival
Freeport – July 4th Celebration (but no fireworks this year!)
Kennebunk – Fireworks show visible from all three beaches in Kennebunk
Lewiston/Auburn – 29th Annual Liberty Festival parade, music, car show, food, vendors, etc. and fireworks. In Auburn, dance party and aerial arts show
Naples – America’s Block Party – Parade down the causeway, hot dog eating contest and fireworks
Ogunquit – Fireworks at Ogunquit Beach
Old Orchard Beach – Fireworks Display
Portland - Free Independence Day Celebration with Maine Historical Society featuring live music, historical storytelling and landmark tours. In the evening, enjoy Portland Fourth of July Fireworks
Saco – Ferry Beach Summer Cookout – BBQ, live music, family games and activities, beach fun, and fireworks
Sanford – July 4 Festivities – July 3rd festival and fireworks at Number One Pond; July 4th parade on Main Street
Scarborough – Pine Point 4th of July Fun Run and Parade
South Portland – 4th of July Celebration at Bug Light Park – Food trucks, music, yard games and fireworks
Southwest Harbor – 4th of July Fireworks in the heart of the harbor
Thomaston – Independence Day Celebration – pancake b’fast, craft tent, car show, parade, live music, BBQ, activities and fireworks
Winthrop – Independence Day Fireworks July 3rd
York – Fourth of July fireworks at Short Sands Beach