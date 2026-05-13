Dear Neighbor,

Over the last year and a half, we have seen nothing but gridlock and dysfunction in Washington. Amid this uncertainty, this session, we worked hard in the Maine Legislature to pass measures that will help make life better for working people.

We expanded property tax relief, increasing the maximum amount of the Property Tax Fairness Credit for Mainers under 65 from $1,000 to $1,500, which will make a difference to homeowners.

We enacted measures to protect the stability of Maine’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, clear childcare waitlists and make sure that no Pre-K student in our state goes hungry. We also took big steps forward to start paying Maine teachers, childcare providers and direct care workers more of what they deserve.

We passed a budget that establishes an emergency source of funding for SNAP, so Mainers can still put food on the table in the event of a future government shutdown when Washington can’t get its act together.

And finally, we passed bills to help keep Mainers healthy by protecting and expanding access to vaccines, decoupling Maine’s vaccine policy from federal CDC guidance and allowing pharmacists to dispense vaccines consistent with recommendations from public health experts.

This session, we did the hard work of governing, working on policies that will make a real difference for families across this state – because that’s what Maine people expect from their leaders. While the work is never truly finished, I’m proud of what we accomplished together.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with questions or concerns, or if there is any support that I can provide. ﻿

﻿Sincerely,

Rep. Gary Friedmann

Serving House District 14

(207) 460-7362

﻿﻿Gary.Friedmann@legislature.maine.gov

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