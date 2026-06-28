Hello Carrie,

Welcome to my Weekly Update, the latest on what I’ve been working on for Mainers in the Second District.

Celebrating America’s 250th birthday

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, my colleagues and I are taking the opportunity to commemorate this moment in history by sealing a congressional time capsule. The time capsule is schedule to be opened in 2276, on the 500th anniversary of the Declaration, to deliver our messages to future Americans.

Together with the Maine Delegation, we submitted the items found in the picture below to the time capsule. I was especially happy that one of my daughter’s favorite books, Blueberries for Sal, made the cut.

As you and your family prepare for the Fourth of July and our nation’s 250th, I encourage you to reflect and reconnect with your neighbors and your community. There’s good out there, so don’t miss it.

Contents submitted by Maine’s Congressional Delegation for the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule.

Welcoming CD2 Congressional Art Competition winner to Washington

This Thursday I had the pleasure of welcoming Elden Irish to Washington and congratulating him on his first-place finish in the Congressional Art Competition for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

﻿Elden’s original work, a photograph titled “Gramps,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for the next year alongside the winners from other congressional districts.

I enjoyed my conversation with Elden, who is clearly a thoughtful and bright young man, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him. I look forward to seeing his artwork in the halls of Congress, and am glad to know that so many visitors to our Capitol will have a chance to see his work.

LEFT: “Gramps,” photography by Elden Irish, winner of the Congressional Arts Competition for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. RIGHT: Irish with Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) at Golden’s D.C. Office on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Elden was born and raised in Rangeley and plans to attend the Maine College of Art & Design in Portland this coming academic year.

The Maine College of Art and Maine Arts Commission, as well as the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, partner each year to choose the winning submissions for the Congressional Art Competition. The competition began in 1982 to help Members of Congress support young artists from districts across the country.

Continuing the fight for reproductive rights

Four years ago this week, the Supreme Court delivered on Republicans’ decades-long effort to overturn Roe v. Wade. As a result, 21 states have passed abortion bans and one in three women now lives in a state where the government controls one of the most personal medical decisions in a woman’s life.

Decisions about how and when to have children belong to women, their families and their physicians — not to politicians. That’s why we cannot allow the Supreme Court to have the final word on women’s freedom. We must restore Roe, guarantee access to birth control and protect reproductive rights.

I want to hear from you. My offices are available to hear you suggestions, comments, ideas, questions or concerns.

Bangor Office: 6 State Street, Suite 101, Bangor ME 04401. Phone: (207) 249-7400

Caribou Office: 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 230, Caribou ME 04736. Phone: (207) 492-6009

Lewiston Office: 179 Lisbon Street, Lewiston ME 04240. Phone: (207) 241-6767

Washington Office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington DC 20515. Phone: (202) 225-6306

It is my pleasure to serve you in Congress. Please continue to provide me with your crucial perspective and experiences.

If you were forwarded this email and would like to get my newsletter directly to your inbox, you can sign-up here.

Jared Golden

Member of Congress

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