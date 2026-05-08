A step toward protecting Maine’s lobster industry for years to come

My effort to protect Maine’s lobster industry picked up momentum last week, when President Trump endorsed my bill to extend the pause on new regulations related to the North Atlantic right whale until 2035.

Maine families have been responsibly harvesting and protecting our natural resources for hundreds of years. One of my priorities with the time I have left in Congress is to do everything I can to safeguard the future of these heritage industries.

In 2022, our entire congressional delegation and governor worked together to enact a federal moratorium on these burdensome new regulations. These changes, including potential fishery closures, threatened Maine lobstering families and our economy.

The truth is lobstermen are not and never have been an existential threat to these whales. And in 2023, a federal court ruled that regulators had distorted the science and overstepped in trying to impose regulations that threatened our iconic lobster industry.

﻿Regardless, if we do nothing, these regulations will come roaring back to threaten the livelihoods of Mainers up and down our coast in just a couple short years. Extending the moratorium will give lobstermen and their communities stability and peace of mind, protect an industry worth half a billion dollars annually and give the government time to get the science right.

The need to protect this historic industry knows no party. I’m grateful for the President’s support for Maine’s lobstermen and hopeful that my colleagues in the House will join me in quickly passing this bill into law. I’m already in talks with my colleagues on the House Natural Resources Committee about a plan to get this bill through our committee and onto the floor for a vote.

Slamming the door on government corruption

Between the Marines, the Maine Legislature, and Congress, I’ve known a lot of public servants in my life. The best ones understood that these roles are meant to be held in service of others, not ourselves.

Unfortunately, I’ve also met those who saw public service as a stepping stone to more lucrative jobs, like lobbying for big corporations.

Americans deserve to know that civil servants are making choices with the public interest in mind — not in an attempt to curry favor with a potential future employer. So last week, I joined Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-02) to re-introduce the Promoting the Unbiased Role of Employees in the Executive Act, or PURE Executive Act.

This bill would impose a five-year ban on senior executive branch employees from lobbying an agency where they had been employed. It also creates a lifetime ban on senior executive branch employees lobbying for foreign governments or companies tied to them.

﻿This bill help stop the revolving door between senior executive branch employees and the industries they regulate. It’s one way to fight corruption and prioritize public service. You can read more about my anti-corruption agenda here.

The Pentagon should pump the brakes on its ‘Trump’ Battleship plans

The USS Harvey C Barnum Jr, built at Bath Iron Works.

Recent history is littered with failed Navy efforts to replace existing, successful programs that remain the best in class worldwide — including the Bath-built Arleigh Burke destroyers. This isn’t the failure of our shipbuilders or our sailors. It’s a failure by top brass to learn a simple lesson: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

So I was surprised when the Department of Defense recently submitted its preliminary budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which did away with the traditional multi-ship order for the DDG-51 Arleigh Burke destroyers built by Mainers and Bath Iron Works. In their place: $17 billion for an all-new “Trump-class” battleship to be built on a rushed timeline.

Battleships like this haven’t been used since WWII, and experts have raisedquestions about its ability to meet modern surface combatant needs, with one suggesting that the ship will never hit the water.

I pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the proposal during a recent hearing in the House Armed Services Committee.

The proposed battleship is a high-risk, low-reward proposition and the cost will be high — not just for taxpayers, but for the lost opportunity to maintain the supply of destroyers proven to meet our surface fleet’s needs.

My sincere hope is that Secretary Hegseth, the Navy and Congress will pump the brakes on this battleship and focus on producing ships we know can meet our needs today. HASC will continue to consider the Pentagon’s budget request in the coming weeks.

Learn more here, or watch my exchange with Secretary Hegseth here.

I want to hear from you. My offices are available to hear you suggestions, comments, ideas, questions or concerns.

Bangor Office: 6 State Street, Suite 101, Bangor ME 04401. Phone: (207) 249-7400

Caribou Office: 7 Hatch Drive, Suite 230, Caribou ME 04736. Phone: (207) 492-6009

Lewiston Office: 179 Lisbon Street, Lewiston ME 04240. Phone: (207) 241-6767

Washington Office: 1107 Longworth HOB, Washington DC 20515. Phone: (202) 225-6306

It is my pleasure to serve you in Congress. Please continue to provide me with your crucial perspective and experiences.

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Jared Golden

Member of Congress

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