Gear on a boat in Northeast Harbor. Photo: BHS

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor West Marine store will be one of many in the nation that will close now that the company has declared bankruptcy.

The marine-supply retailer hosts another store in Portland, Maine, and multiple others throughout the country.

The date both Maine stores will close has not yet been announced. They are two of 59 locations in 23 states slated to close.

“On May 17, 2026, we took an important step to strengthen our financial foundation to ensure continued service to the boating community for years to come,” the company’s website states.

Court documents show more than 100,000 creditors for the store whose assets (as well as liabilities) are listed between $500 million and $1 billion.

Southwest Harbor is also served by Hamilton Marine on the Clark Point Road.

LINK TO LEARN MORE

For a full list of closures.

westmarinerestructuring.com.

Online court documents.

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