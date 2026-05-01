BAR HARBOR—The Town will be completing work on West Street, from Main Street to Bridge Street, Monday through Friday, May 4-8, to prepare for upcoming road pavement project. One-lane alternating traffic will be in place with flagger traffic control. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

The upcoming West Street paving project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 11. Your patience and cooperation are appreciated as these improvements are completed. For questions or additional information, please contact the Public Works office at 288-4681.

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