Do you have a plan in place for your future—and for those who may need to make decisions on your behalf?

Join us for a clear, easy-to-understand session designed to help you prepare for life’s transitions with confidence and peace of mind.

Attorney, Tim Stanley, will guide us through wills, trusts, and other estate planning essentials with a Q&A at the end.

June 5, 4:00-5:30 PM

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

29 Mount Desert St.

This FREE event is open to the community!!!

Appropriate for those already with a plan in place or just getting started.

Supporting materials provided + coffee, tea, and light refreshments.

Registration required—please RSVP by May 31 with your name and # of attendees to

Pat DiZazzo at pgdizazzo@yahoo.com or Phone/Text: (203) 770-0063

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