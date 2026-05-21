BAR HARBOR—Do you love wild animals? On Thursday, June 4th at 5:30pm, visit the Jesup Library to learn about the wildlife rehabilitation that happens at Acadia Wildlife Center. Executive Director Tony Mullane will present about what wildlife rehab entails, how you can help wild animals in your own backyard, and how to look out for potential creatures that are in need. Tony will be accompanied by live wildlife ambassadors, such as “Spike,” a North American Porcupine. You’ll have the opportunity to see these amazing creatures in a way one rarely is able to see!

Acadia Wildlife Center is a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation and education center located on Mount Desert Island. They rehabilitate sick and injured wild animals and educate the public on wildlife and environmental issues.

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