ELLSWORTH—In light of recent events, we are changing our previously announced agenda and will dedicate this month’s meeting to a discussion of the Maine Democratic Party’s work to rapidly pull together a convention to nominate a new candidate to challenge U.S. Senator Susan Collins in November. This situation is unprecedented for Maine. We’ll describe how the process came together, how delegates will be chosen this weekend, and provide details about the July 25 convention. And we’ll answer your questions.

We will be joined by Imke Schessler, Vice Chair of the Democratic State Committee.

The guests we had planned, Dakota Dupuis, candidate for sheriff, and Brian Thomas, candidate for county probate judge, will join us at a future meeting.

If you plan to attend by Zoom, registration in advance is required by noon the day before the meeting at http://www.hancockdems.org.

You will receive a unique link that you will need to use to join the meeting.

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