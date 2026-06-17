via Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Paradis Ace Hardware.

MOUNT DESERT—The town’s fire department and ambulance service requested funds from the town’s Selectboard, June 15, so that it can comply with federal rule changes about controlled substances used by paramedics in the field on calls.

In March, a federal rule from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) required changes to how emergency management services (EMS) store and manage and destroy controlled substances that its paramedics use.

EMS agencies like the ones on Mount Desert Island that have paramedics must (by state law) carry certain controlled substances as well as multiple medications.

That is overseen by Maine EMS, a state regulatory body. The state doesn’t have many rules on how those agencies—like Mount Desert Fire and Ambulance—store those medications.

Now, though, there are new federal rules, and EMS providers are determining how to make sure that they comply with them.

According to a memo by Mount Desert Fire Chief Mike Bender, “The new PPAEMA EMS registration rule will mean that, for the first time, the DEA will formally recognize EMS agencies as DEA registrants. This will be a fundamental change in how controlled substances must be tracked, documented, and reported.”

According to Chief Bender, the department now must document its:

• Receipt and acquisition of controlled substances

• Storage and inventory tracking

• Transfers between locations or vehicles

• Administration to patients

• Partial waste and destruction

• Inventory reconciliation and auditing.

To do so, Chief Bender asked to move up to $9.5k from a fire department reserve so that the town can be compliant and purchase the necessary software and security equipment.

“This is causing a problem in some towns,” Selectboard member Martha Dudman said.

According to Chief Bender, “for decades, a majority of EMS agencies obtained, stored, and used controlled substances obtained from local hospitals or pharmacies.”

Mount Desert was no different.

The EMS staff would carry controlled substances only on its ambulance. Stock would be replenished or destroyed at MDI Hospital’s pharmacy.

“Due to the DEA rule implementation, we recently received a letter from the hospital dated April 7, 2026, stating that they’d discontinue the replenishment of controlled substance medication kits effective April 20, 2026. The hospital has since extended that deadline for those EMS agencies that have shown good faith in obtaining a DEA license,” Chief Bender explained in a memo.

To comply, it must buy a fire station drug vault, a vehicle drug vault for its new ambulance, which should arrive in August, and the software it uses must be DEA-compliant software.

“The DEA will verify our compliance with storage, record keeping, standing orders, diversion control, and accountability. Upon successful inspection, we will receive a DEA license permitting us to acquire, store, administer, transfer, and dispose of controlled substances,” Chief Bender explained.

The new rule and how to comply—as well as the cost of compliance—has concerned some EMS providers and towns. The larger hospital chains in Maine have also implemented deadlines and measures.

Hannah Kaufman, of the Maine Trust for Local News, wrote, “MaineHealth will also stop supplying more than 30 other medications to EMS agencies by Oct. 1.”

Northern Light, which serves Ellsworth, told EMS agencies in March “that they had to register with the DEA, saying the health system could no longer supply them controlled substances under the new law. Hospital officials asked for proof within 14 days that agencies had applied,” Kaufman wrote.

It is anticipated that if agencies cannot restock at local hospitals, it will be costlier to purchase those required medicines.

She continued, “Guidance from Maine EMS has also been unclear. Registration with the DEA ‘is an option,’ according to state EMS Director Wil O’Neal, but the department has not publicly clarified that to Maine’s chiefs, or with the two health systems it has been meeting with regularly.

“Communication from the health systems has caused confusion and frustration for chiefs across Maine. Dozens online have decried MaineHealth’s short notice. One chief called it a ‘shady’ move to cut costs.”

NEW GUNS

The Mount Desert Selectboard also authorized moving $13,820 from the police department’s reserve fund to buy 15 handguns, holsters, and light accessories for the Mount Desert Police Department.

“It’s just a normal replacement,” Town Manager Alex Kimball said of Mount Desert’s share of the combined police department’s purchase of a total of 33 handguns.

Select Board member Rodney King asked if the guns wore out.

They can, Kimball said.

King asked about the holsters and why those needed to be replaced as well. Kimball was unsure.

MINORS AT COMMITTEE MEETINGS



After a preliminary talk about it at a recent Selectboard meeting, the town decided to continue discussing having minors at committee meetings as non-voting members if they were over 16.

Town staff members said that state rules express that voting can only occur at 18.

Littlefield suggested that someone speak to the Harbor Committee, which is quite full, and ask them about the desire.

QIGONG FOR SENIORS AND SEAL HARBOR PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNUAL FAIR

The Select Board waved the per day fee for Susan Sasassaman’s Qigong class for seniors at Suminsby Park.

“I have been offering a free weekly Qigong class for seniors at Suminsby Park for the past few years. I saw the fee had gone up to $25, which I am happy to pay, but misunderstood; that fee is now $25 per day. This will make taking advantage of this beautiful park on the water out of our reach for our participants,” Sassaman explained in a June 2 note to the town clerk.

The board also approved the class on Fridays from June-October of this year. Those classes are typically from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Select Board members also approved the use of public space for the Seal Harbor Public Library Annual Fair, August 8, 2026.

ELECTRICAL WORK

The work on the Seal Harbor Pier Comfort Station have been completed and now the town needs to pay for the electrical costs.

Those costs amount to $7,504.89. The board members approved transferring the money.

LINK TO LEARN MORE

Meeting Agenda

Maine EMS Page

Protecting Patient Access to Emergency Medications Act

Northeast Harbor Ambulance page.

Mount Desert Fire Department page.

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