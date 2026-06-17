Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
4m

I want to stress that naloxone is NOT a controlled substance & this rule does not apply to it. We certified CPR practitioners don't have to make any changes.

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/postmarket-drug-safety-information-patients-and-providers/information-about-naloxone-and-nalmefene

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