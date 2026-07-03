MOUNT DESERT—A woman died in the late afternoon of July 2 at Somes Pond in Mount Desert.

“On July 2, 2026, police and ambulance personnel from both Bar Harbor and Mount Desert responded to a medical event that occurred at Somes Pond in Mount Desert,” Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Sergeant Jerrod Hardy wrote in a short press release on July 3.

The 36-year-old woman passed away and her next of kin have been notified.

“This is an active investigation involving the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office,” the release concludes.

The initial call came over scanners as a possible “drowning or near drowning.” Police and ambulance staff from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert responded. Emergency responders were in the area at 5:30 p.m.

Somes Pond is west of Somesville’s center. Somesville is a village of Mount Desert. Nearby roads include the Pretty Marsh Road (Route 102) and Oak Hill Road.

According to Mark Latti, July 3, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, though the death occurred on the water, the department is not the lead agency.

We will update this story or have a future story when more information is released.

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