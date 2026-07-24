BAR HARBOR - Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Jenny Rose Carey to present “Women in Horticulture” at Garland Farm on Thursday, August 6, at 4:00 p.m.

Women have tended and loved their gardens for millennia but their contributions are largely forgotten. In this lecture, Jenny Rose Carey takes a small slice of time, 1900 to 1940, and explores the key women who founded gardening organizations including The Pennsylvania School of Horticulture for Women; The Woman’s National Farm and Garden Association; and The Garden Club of America. Other women discussed include authors, garden designers, conservationists, and dig-in-dirt gardeners.

Jenny Rose Carey is an avid hands-on gardener and professional horticulturist. Born in England to a family of botanists and gardeners she grew up in the countryside and designed her first herb garden at age sixteen. She moved with her American husband to the Philadelphia area and has gardened there ever since.

Her degrees are in Biology, Horticulture and Education so Jenny Rose brings a strong teaching background to her writing and her presentations. Professionally she has been Director of two public gardens; The Ambler Arboretum of Temple University and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Garden at Meadowbrook Farm.

She is now devoting her time to writing, speaking, and tending her own four-and-a-half-acre garden called Northview where she has lived for over a quarter of a century.

Carey and her gardens have been featured on the PBS series The Victory Garden, in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer, GROW magazine, and The Pennsylvania Gardener. She is the co-author with Mary Anne Fry of A Century of Cultivation, the author and photographer for Glorious Shade, Timber Press, 2017, and The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide, Timber Press, 2022.

Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.



The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of Beatrix Farrand, is open to the public every Thursday, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m., from June 18 until September 17.

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