SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The Pemetic PTO is always looking for new members and volunteers please reach out to the PTO President Emma Johnson at pemeticptopresident@gmail.com if you are interested in helping out.

The Care Closet is a FREE resource for any student who needs hygiene items, meal options, or school snacks. We have a wide variety of supplies - hair elastics, fingernail clippers, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, and so much more. If your child needs any of these items, please reach out to Sarah Saxby (Front Office) at ssaxby@mdirss.org or Sonja Philbrook (Health and Special Education Teacher) at sphilbrook@mdirss.org, or Jesse Field (Guidance Counselor) jesse.field@mdirss.org or your child’s classroom teacher.

The Closet is fully funded by donations. If you would like to support it you can make a monetary donation, or view our wish list on Amazon to see what items we currently need.

Thank you to everyone who has donated over the last two years!

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