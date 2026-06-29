The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by The Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Whether you're looking for fireworks, lobster rolls, live music, or family activities, here's your guide to Fourth of July weekend across Mount Desert Island.

We hope you have a lovely, safe, and wonderful weekend full of celebration.

This year’s Fourth of July commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Continental Congress’ signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In Bar Harbor, the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, and Mount Desert YMCA coordinate the main events: the pancake breakfast, seafood festival, parade, arts and crafts show and vendors, fireworks, and music at the waterfront.

For events before July 3 or after July 4, please check our events list, THINGS TO DO.

JULY 3!

WHOOPIE PIE MILE!

JULY FOURTH!

Bar Harbor Events

6:30 a.m. Firecracker 5k

7:00 AM - 10:00 AM Pancake Breakfast

Produced by the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will hold its traditional Pancake Breakfast at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street. Blueberry or plain pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, sausage, orange juice, milk, water, tea, and coffee. A fun morning feast for the whole family, and a great way to fuel up for the day ahead! All proceeds from the event support Rotary projects and local nonprofits.

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Craft Fair/Marketplace

Produced by the Island Arts Association

The Island Arts Association will hold a Craft Fair/Marketplace at the YMCA, 21 Park Street, featuring a wonderful selection of Maine crafts, including jewelry, quilts, photographs, pottery, and porcelain dolls. Please join us for this joint fundraiser for the YMCA and the YWCA. Please call the YWCA at 207-288-5008 for additional information.

10:00 AM Independence Day Parade

The community shows off its patriotism and good humor as the parade winds through downtown Bar Harbor from Main Street to Cottage Street to Eden Street to Mt. Desert Street to Ledgelawn Avenue.

Click here to download a map of the parade route. Sponsored by the First National Bank.

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Seafood Festival

Produced by the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will be offering delicious lunch options to keep you fueled up for the remainder of the day! Bring the whole family to the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street to enjoy Maine lobster rolls and crab rolls, hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, watermelon, chips, water, and sodas. All proceeds from the event support Rotary projects and local nonprofits.

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Family-fun Activities at the Ball Field

Produced by the Summer Festival of the Arts

Summer Festival of the Arts will be hosting family fun activities as a fundraiser at the Bar Harbor ball field from 11-2 on the fourth of July. $5 per activity station.

Facepainting,

Snow Cones with organic flavorings,

Hair Tinsel

SFOA fun zone with ring toss, hula hoops, hopscotch, ladder ball and more

11 AM - 2 PM MDI YMCA Inflatable Pool Party

12 PM - 2 PM, Pictures with Santa: Village Green

Ollie’s Trolley will present pictures with a warm Santa Claus on the Village Green.

1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Entertainment at the Town Pier

Produced by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

Join us for free entertainment down at the Town Pier. From 12:00PM until the fireworks go off!

Experience The Great Maine Lumberjack Show as they demo and let the audience Axe Throw for fundraising! The thrilling live demonstration will include underhand chopping, cross-cut sawing, modified chainsawing, and axe throwing Test out your own axe-throwing skills with a $5 donation to help support the charity of their choosing.

Following The Great Maine Lumberjack Show, stick around to dance along with live music from Lexi James & The Wildhearts!. Sponsored by the Bar Harbor Hospitality Group.

Axe Throwing begins after the Parade at 12 PM and then live demos happen right after, every hour until 3 pm with another session happening at 6 pm during the band’s intermission! So come ready to rock, throw and raise funds for a good cause for America’s 250th Celebration!

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Bar Harbor Town Band

Produced by the Bar Harbor Town Band

A Bar Harbor institution, the Bar Harbor Town Band will perform at the Village Green.

9:15 PM (approx.) Fireworks Over Frenchman Bay

Produced by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

Enjoy the spectacular display on the waterfront, downtown Bar Harbor.

Sponsored by the Bar Harbor Regency, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Harborside Hotel, Spa & Marina, Stewman’s Lobster Pound, and the Town of Bar Harbor.

VIA THE BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE DEPARTMENTS

No paid parking on July 4th, but standard safety regulations apply.

Personal fireworks are strictly prohibited in Bar Harbor.

DO NOT park on Bar Island sand bar - vehicles risk submersion.

Road closures begin at 9:45 AM for the parade route.

Southwest Harbor and Tremont

9 P.M. — Fireworks Display: launched John Goodwin Jr Construction barge.

This is organized by the Acadia Chamber of Commerce

Correction. We had the wrong location for the barge for the Southwest Harbor fireworks. So many apologies and thanks for the help! We corrected this at 4:50 p.m., June 29.

HELP SUPPORT THE BAR HARBOR STORY

When we started The Bar Harbor Story, we didn’t know if anyone would read it. But you showed up. You shared. You sent tips. Now—over 400,000 views every month later—it’s clear: people here care about their community and each other.

We’ve kept everything free because news should never be out of reach, but every one of our stories takes time to write, and your support keeps The Bar Harbor Story going.

If you value our work, please consider a paid subscription, a founding membership, or a sponsorship.

It truly helps us cover one more meeting, tell one more story, shine one more light.

Even $5 a month makes a difference. Click here to become a one-time supporter now.

Thank you so much for being here.

Founding member information can be found here.

Have questions about sponsorships? Just send Shaun an email at sfarrar86@gmail.com, he’d love to hear from you.

Share Bar Harbor Story

Share

Leave a comment