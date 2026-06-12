BAR HARBOR—YWCA MDI welcomes new executive director Kari Burns this month. She has extensive experience in strategic communications, leadership, and nonprofit work; and a long record of community engagement and equity-centered volunteerism. She begins June 22 and looks forward to meeting the MDI community.

“YWCA MDI’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women is one I’ve oriented my career around,” she says. “I’m honored to join this community and to work alongside an incredible team doing meaningful, lasting work on Mount Desert Island.”

Burns joins YWCA MDI after serving in Indianapolis as executive director of the Irvington Community Advocacy Network (ICAN), a grassroots organization that supports individuals and families navigating homelessness, housing instability, food insecurity, and economic hardship. During her time at ICAN, she also served on the advisory board of Soul Food Project, Inc., contributing to community food access strategies and representing the Irvington neighborhood’s perspectives on land, water, and food equity.

“Her wealth of experience and leadership skills will play a vital role in advancing the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women,” said Tracy Haskell, president of the YWCA MDI’s board.

Prior to Burns’ nonprofit executive work, she spent six years in the marketing and communications division at the University of Denver. During that time, she was selected as an ODEI Fellow through DU’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She also served as a community activator with In.Visible Paradigms, engaging in anti-oppression and antiracist dialogue as part of a community of alumni focused on dismantling white supremacy.

Burns’s community commitment extends to environmental stewardship and outdoor access. She has volunteered with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado and with Cloud City Conservation in Leadville, Colo. Her service roots reach back to an AmeriCorps term with Colorado Youth for a Change.

She has a master of science in nonprofit leadership from the University of Denver and a bachelor of fine arts in visual communication from Indiana University’s Herron School of Art and Design.

Burns assumes leadership as YWCA MDI works towards attainable housing at Hamilton Station while continuing to offer safe and affordable lodging, community events, educational programs and connections to resources. She welcomes the community to stop in and meet her during the YWCA’s weekly Summer Pie Sales on Tuesdays.

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