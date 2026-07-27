BAR HARBOR, Maine — YWCA Mount Desert Island’s popular summer pie sale is back. Running every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until pies sell out through August 25 at the YWCA MDI, located at 36 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

Each week, volunteers bake and donate a fresh batch of homemade pies for sale to the community. The pies sell quickly, so early arrival is encouraged! Proceeds from the weekly sale support the YWCA MDI’s General Fund.

Event Details:

● What: YWCA MDI Summer Pie Sale Fundraiser

● When: Every Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. until pies sell out, through August 25, 2026

● Where: YWCA Mount Desert Island, 36 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor

● Benefiting: YWCA MDI General Fund

● To volunteer or donate a pie: abby@ywcamdi.org

Media Contact: Abby Robinson, YWCA MDI Operations - abby@ywcamdi@org or 207-288-5008 for more information.

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