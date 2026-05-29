Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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It's All the Briefs and Press Releases.
Route 3 (Ireson Hill) Water and Traffic Impacts: Monday-Tuesday, June 1-2
Via the Town of Bar Harbor
News from the Neighborhood House
Emailed newsletter and updates
Bar Harbor Town Meeting: How it Works, What You're Voting On, The Budget, and More
Meeting set for June 2, 2026 at 6 p.m.
  Carrie Jones
MDI Hospital Earns CMS Five-Star Rating for Nurse Communication
Press release
Fertilizer, Weed/Grub/Fire Ant Applications on Town Parks
BAR HARBOR—Green Thumb Lawn Service will be applying fertilizer, weed and grub control during the early morning hours of Friday, May 29, 2026 (weather…
Governor Mills Kicks Off Dairy Month at Brigeen Farms in Turner
TURNER — Governor Janet Mills today kicked off Dairy Month in Maine with a celebratory toast — of Maine milk— in honor of the Maine people behind a…
NYT Journalist Andy Revkin and Sustainability Educator Lisa Mechaley Share New Paths to Climate Communication, from Classrooms to Media to…
Press release
Last Call for Longbeards: One Week Left
Via State of Maine
Jared Golden's Weekly Update.
Via Jared Golden
Children Can Come Sail at the Northeast Harbor Sailing School
Press release.
Bar Harbor's West Street is OPEN for travelers
Via the Town of Bar Harbor.
© 2026 Carrie Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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